K-State basketball will play Texas without Bruce Weber and seven players

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Heach Coach Bruce Weber and seven players will be out for Tuesday night’s game against Texas, the University announced.

Weber and the seven players are in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The seven players include the following:

Davion Bradford

Jordan Brooks

Maximus Edwards

Kaosi Ezeagu

Trey Harris

Logan Landers

Markquis Nowell

The Wildcats will have eight available players, including seven scholarship players: Mike McGuirl, Selton Miguel, Carlton Linguard Jr., Mark Smith, Drew Honas, Luke Kasubke, Nijel Pack and Ismael Massoud.

Assistant Coach Shane Southwell will fill in for Weber.