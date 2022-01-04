K-State basketball will play Texas without Bruce Weber and seven players

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Heach Coach Bruce Weber and seven players will be out for Tuesday night’s game against Texas, the University announced.
Weber and the seven players are in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The seven players include the following:
- Davion Bradford
- Jordan Brooks
- Maximus Edwards
- Kaosi Ezeagu
- Trey Harris
- Logan Landers
- Markquis Nowell
The Wildcats will have eight available players, including seven scholarship players: Mike McGuirl, Selton Miguel, Carlton Linguard Jr., Mark Smith, Drew Honas, Luke Kasubke, Nijel Pack and Ismael Massoud.
Assistant Coach Shane Southwell will fill in for Weber.