K-State basketball will play Texas without Bruce Weber and seven players

Kansas State Wildcats

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Heach Coach Bruce Weber and seven players will be out for Tuesday night’s game against Texas, the University announced.

Weber and the seven players are in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The seven players include the following:

  • Davion Bradford
  • Jordan Brooks
  • Maximus Edwards
  • Kaosi Ezeagu
  • Trey Harris
  • Logan Landers
  • Markquis Nowell

The Wildcats will have eight available players, including seven scholarship players: Mike McGuirl, Selton Miguel, Carlton Linguard Jr., Mark Smith, Drew Honas, Luke Kasubke, Nijel Pack and Ismael Massoud.

Assistant Coach Shane Southwell will fill in for Weber.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm