TEL AVIV, Israel (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball picked up its first win of the new academic year on Tuesday.

It’s an international exhibition win for the ‘Cats. They beat the Israel Select Team, 94-87.

K-State’s offseason transfer portal pickups both impressed in the victory. Creighton transfer forward Arthur Kaluma led the ‘Cats with 23 points. North Texas transfer Tylor Perry scored 17.

Other ‘Cats in double figures included Cam Carter, who matched Perry with 17, freshman R.J. Jones with 13 and Nae’Qwan Tomlin with 10.

K-State will travel Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. next where they will play 2 more games on Thursday (August 17) and Friday (August 18).

