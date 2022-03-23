MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State’s new head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang set foot in Kansas on Wednesday.

A crowd of K-State fans was waiting to greet him as he got off a plane in Manhattan at the Kansas Jet Center. He was greeted by K-State’s Athletic Director Gene Taylor and President Richard Linton.

Tang agreed to a 6-year contract with K-State and will be paid $2.1 million for 2022-2023 and will receive $100,000 salary increases each year for the remainder of his contract. Tang brings with him 19 seasons worth of experience from his time at Baylor University.

Jerome Tang's first words off the plane in Manhattan: "Go Cats!" Greeted with a big hug from President Richard Linton and Athletic Director Gene Taylor. #KState #KStateMBB @CoachJTang @KSTATEADGT pic.twitter.com/BAlVhrTy63 — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 23, 2022

Coach Tang, meet Robert. Robert, meet Coach Tang. The two of you are going to be very good friends.



Plenty of K-State fans showed up to welcome Jerome Tang to Manhattan. #KStateMBB @KSNTSports pic.twitter.com/DgpIJrIsZF — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 23, 2022