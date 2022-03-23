MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State’s new head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang set foot in Kansas on Wednesday.
A crowd of K-State fans was waiting to greet him as he got off a plane in Manhattan at the Kansas Jet Center. He was greeted by K-State’s Athletic Director Gene Taylor and President Richard Linton.
Tang agreed to a 6-year contract with K-State and will be paid $2.1 million for 2022-2023 and will receive $100,000 salary increases each year for the remainder of his contract. Tang brings with him 19 seasons worth of experience from his time at Baylor University.