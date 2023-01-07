WACO, Texas (KSNT)- Jerome Tang’s return to Waco did not disappoint. Kansas State and No. 19 Baylor went wire to wire and could not be decided in 40 minutes.

The Wildcats pulled out the win, 97-95 in overtime.

It’s hard to imagine a much closer game. Not only because overtime was required to declare a winner, but also because both halves were also ties. K-State never led by more than eight, the Bears never by more than six.

The first half was extremely high scoring, as the two teams were locked even at 47 when the game hit the break.

K-State led most of the second half, but BU was never out of it. The ‘Cats even held a four-point lead with under 40 seconds to play. However, Baylor sank two free-throws, then K-State’s Desi Sills made only one of his two shots from the charity strike. A Baylor three-pointer tied the game with 22 seconds left. K-State did not score on the final possession of regulation and the game went to OT locked at 86.

Baylor led in overtime with just 32 seconds remaining, but Ish Massoud drilled a three-pointer to give the ‘Cats a one-point lead. K-State then foced a Baylor turnover to get the ball back with the lead. K-State made one of two free throws and did not allow a Baylor basket to end the game.

Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell were, once again, the stars of the Wildcat show. Nowell scored 32 points and Johnson added 24. Ismael Massoud scored 13 points off the bench including the massive overtime three.

K-State improves to 14-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play with the win. The Wildcats return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for a Big 12 home game against Oklahoma State.