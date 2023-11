MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball picked up its first victory of the season on Friday.

The Wildcats beat Bellarmine in their home opener 83-75.

Tylor Perry led the ‘Cats with 18 points, while Cam Carter scored 17.

Tang’s team led by 19 with under nine minutes to play in the game, but Bellarmine hung around to make things somewhat interesting down the stretch.

K-State will take the court again at home on Monday, Nov. 13 against South Dakota State.