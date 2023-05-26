ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- Friday’s Big 12 baseball tournament action featured a Sunflower Showdown a long ways from Kansas.

K-State and KU met on Globe Life Field, in Arlington Texas.

K-State won 7-1, handing Kansas its second loss of the tournament and eliminating the Jayhawks from the tournament.

The win makes a full season sweep of the rivalry on the baseball diamond, after K-State swept Kansas in Lawrence earlier this spring.

German Fajardo was big on the mound for the Wildcats in the win. Fajardo threw 7.1 innings, allowing just one run and striking out nine batters.

Kaelen Culpepper went 3-for-4 with 5 RBI for the ‘Cats in the win.

The Wildcats will now play TCU, yet again, on Saturday in Arlington. K-State is hoping to secure an NCAA regional bid for the first time since 2013.