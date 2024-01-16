MANHATTAN (KSNT) – After serving as an assistant coach under Scott Drew at Baylor for 19 year, Jerome Tang coached on the opposite bench of his former colleague for the first time in the 2022-23 season. Tang and the ‘Cats won both meetings in Tang’s first year as a collegiate head coach.

On Tuesday, the old friends met for a third time as opponents. The game did not disappoint, as a back and forth battle never featured a double-digit lead. Forty minutes was not enough to decide an outcome, despite K-State trailing by six points with under two minutes left in regulation.

Tylor Perry missed one of his two free throws in the final 20 seconds, but made his second to tie the game. Baylor tried a three-pointer for the win but missed and the Bears and Wildcats needed overtime.

In the end, Tang beat his former boss again. Kansas State beat No. 9 Baylor, 68-64, on Tuesday in Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas State is now 10-0 in overtime games under Jerome Tang and 5-0 in OT this season. Perry and Cam Carter each scored 18 points in the Wildcat win.

The Wildcats improves to 13-4 and 3-1 in Big 12 play.