MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State beat Baylor on Tuesday for the second time this season.

The Wildcats topped Baylor 75-65, making it a regular season sweep for K-State versus the school that Jerome Tang spent 19 seasons with.

Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with 25 points.

The old saying ‘Basketball is a game of runs’ proved to be very true on Tuesday in Manhattan.

K-State started ahead, with a 23-13 lead. Baylor responded with a 21-3 run to take a commanding lead of its own. The Wildcats desperately needed to get some momentum back before halftime, and they did. A 5-0 KSU run entering the break made it just a three-point game.

K-State hung tough early in the second half, then grabbed a six point lead with 12:39 to play. That lead extended to 11 with 8:29 to play. K-State never allowed Baylor to truly threaten for the lead down the stretch. BU got no-closer than nine points down the stretch, as Markquis Nowell drained several free throws to put the game out of reach.

In addition to Johnson’s 25, Nowell scored 14 and Cam Carter added 10. Nowell dished out ten assists, too, completing the double-double. Nae’Qwan Tomlin finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

K-State improves to 21-7 overall and 9-6 in the Big 12 with the victory. The Wildcats take the floor again on Saturday, at Oklahoma State.