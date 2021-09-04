K-State beats Stanford 24-7 in season opener

Arlington, TX. (KSNT)- K-State football beat Stanford 24-7 in their season opener on Saturday, September 4.

The Wildcats defense was strong in the win, keeping Stanford off the board until late in the fourth quarter.

Skylar Thompson got the ‘Cats on the board with a six yard touchdown run with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.

In the middle of the second quarter it was running back Deuce Vaughn who took off for a 59-yard house call which put K-State up two touchdowns.

The Wildcats added a 40-yard field goal from Taiten Winkel to go up 17-0 early in the first quarter.

With 7:10 to play in the game Thompson kept it himself for his second rushing touchdown of the night, giving K-State a 24-0 lead.

K-State will be back in action in their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 11 against Southern Illinois.