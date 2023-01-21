MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball is now alone in first place in the Big 12.

The Wildcats beat Texas Tech 68-58 on Saturday to secure their second win of the week and improve to 6-1 in conference play. Kansas and Iowa State were both tied with K-State at the top of the Big 12 before Saturday. The Jayhawks and Cyclones both lost, leaving K-State in sole possession of the league’s top spot.

The game was back and forth to start. Neither team gathered much of a lead, until the ‘Cats went up 19-13 12 minutes in. Tech ended the half on an 11-12 run, including a half-court buzzer-beater from Pops Isaac, giving the Red Raiders a 33-28 lead at halftime.

K-State went on a run of its own to start the second half. The Wildcats outscored TTU 7-2 to open the second and tie the game at 35. Tech regained the lead and put the Wildcats behind as many as 8 points before the midway point of the second half.

Another Wildcat run ensued. Perhaps the biggest run of the game, K-State outscored Texas Tech 11-0 in less than three minutes to take the lead. A TV timeout came with 7:27 left in the game and it was tied 50-50.

K-State pulled away from here. The ‘Cats went on a 10-0 run out of the timeout to take control of the game for good.

Markquis Nowell scored 23 points, while Keyontae Johnson added 15. Ismael Massoud notched 12 points off the bench.

K-State is now 17-2 overall and will turn its attention to another home game on Tuesday against Iowa State.