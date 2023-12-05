MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It was a battle of Wildcats in the Little Apple on Tuesday.

Kansas State played host to Villanova in Bramlage Coliseum. Tang’s team went to overtime for the third-straight game.

Kansas State improved to 9-0 in overtime under Jerome Tang. The home ‘Cats took down their Big East foe, 72-71, after five minutes of extra play.

Tylor Perry drilled the game winning three-pointer to give Kansas State the lead with three seconds left in overtime.

Arthur Kaluma led Kansas State with 26 points and nine rebounds. Cam Carter scored 16. Will McNair also returned to the starting lineup after being benched in Saturday’s win against North Alabama.

K-State improves to 7-2 on the year. KSU returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 9 at LSU.