MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football stayed hot against Houston on Saturday.

The ‘Cats picked up their third-straight win, beating Houston 41-0.

K-State improves to 6-2 with the win, clinching bowl eligibility. The Wildcats will play in a bowl game for the third-straight season. In five seasons under Klieman, the 2020 COVID year has been the only time K-State missed a bowl game.

With the shutout win, K-State has now allowed just three points in its last two games, and has not allowed a touchdown in the last nine quarters of play, dating back to the fourth quarter against Texas Tech.

After quarterbacks Will Howard and Avery Johnson alternated drives in K-State’s win against TCU, Howard returned to more of a traditional starting role against the Cougars. Howard led the Wildcats down the field for touchdowns on their first two drives. Johnson took over on the third drive but fumbled. Howard played the remainder of the first half and started the second half. After the game was out of reach in the second half, both Avery Johnson and Jake Rubley got snaps at quarterback.

Howard finished the day 15-for-17, throwing for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 24 yards on nine carries. Johnson completed five passes on six attempts, throwing for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Phillip Brooks, Garrett Oakley, Seth Porter, DJ Giddens and Treshaun Ward all scored touchdowns for K-State.

Giddens, a Junction City native, ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Defensively, Will Lee made a pair of big plays. Lee grabbed an interception and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Hayden High graduate Desmond Purnell.

Next, Kansas State gets a tough test with a trip to Austin and a date with the Longhorns, on Saturday, Nov. 4.