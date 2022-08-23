MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football has a stud in running back Deuce Vaughn.

He was named a preseason first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. He was also a Consensus All-American in 2021 and named to the preseason all Big 12 team ahead of his upcoming junior campaign.

The question for the Wildcats is not what they will get out of the Round Rock, Texas native in Vaughn. The unknown for most of the offseason has been who will get the reps at running back after Vaughn. If Deuce Vaughn needs a break or suffers an injury, who’s next in line?

Chris Klieman answered that question in Tuesday’s press conference: It’s DJ Giddens. The Junction City native has caught the attention of his head coach so far in preseason practices.

“I think he’s more comfortable, more confident, we believe in him,” Klieman said.

Expect Giddens to get the ball regularly when Deuce Vaughn isn’t on the field.

“He’s going to take a good chunk of reps,” Klieman said.

Coach Klieman says he’s confident Giddens is ready for this next step after a redshirting his freshman year.

“DJ’s ready for this,” Klieman said. “He’s prepared himself.”

The Wildcats open their season with South Dakota, a game in which experts predict the Wildcats will win big. If K-State pulls away to a quick lead Giddens could get more reps than usual in week one with a chance to prove his ability in a game.