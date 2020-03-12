K-State cancels, suspends athletic events until end of month

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University has suspended all athletic events until March 30 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced the following measures:
- All in-season competition (home and away) is canceled until Monday, March 30.
- All out-of-season practices are suspended until Monday, March 30.
- All recruiting travel for coaches is suspended until Monday, March 30.
“We must put the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and University community first in this situation,” Taylor said. “We will continue to work closely with appropriate medical professionals, the Big 12 Conference and our University administration to monitor the situation and make changes as we see fit. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this very serious and delicate situation.”