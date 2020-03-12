K-State cancels, suspends athletic events until end of month

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas State University has temporarily suspended in-person classes Thursday morning, and is moving them online for the time being to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

All in-person classes will be canceled for the week of March 16, according to K-State President Richard Myers. Beginning March 23, all classes will be taught remotely until further notice. The university is working with faculty to move classes online or teach through "other alternative methods." Myers advised students to stay at their permanent homes away from campus during this period.