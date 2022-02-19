STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball took the Cowboys to overtime, but couldn’t pull off a win in Stillwater on Saturday.

Oklahoma State beat K-State, 82-79.

The first half was close nearly the entire way. The ‘Cats trailed most of the half, but were only behind by two points at the break.

K-State then trailed by seven with just under nine minutes to play. It responded with a 7-1 run to pull within one point. The Wildcats were down seven again with under four minutes left. They closed out regulation with a 10-3 run to force overtime.

The game went down to the wire in OT. Nijel Pack made a free-throw with 12 seconds left to tie the game. Oklahoma State dialed up a March-like ending, when Avery Anderson III hit a three-pointer with only three seconds left for the win.

K-State falls to 14-12 overall and 6-8 in the conference with the loss. Mike McGuirl, Markquis Nowell, Pack and Mark Smith all scored 14 points or more for K-State. Pack and Nowell tied for the team-lead with 16.

K-State shot 35.7% from the field, compared to 51.9% for the Cowboys. Next, the Wildcats play at Kansas on Tuesday, Feb. 22.