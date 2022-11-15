MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football is fifteenth on the latest college football playoff rankings.

The college football playoff selects only four teams to receive a chance at the National Title. K-State (7-3) is the highest-ranked team with three losses on the list.

The ‘Cats fell two spots from the original rankings on Nov. 1. Since then, K-State lost to Texas and beat Baylor.

Other Big 12 teams in the Top 25 college football playoff rankings include TCU (No. 4) and Oklahoma State (No. 22).

K-State can secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship game if it beats West Virginia and KU. The Wildcats visit Morgantown this Saturday, Nov. 19. The Wildcats and Mountaineers kickoff at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.