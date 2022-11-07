MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie has now won 600 games as a head coach at the college level.

K-State beat Central Arkansas 83-43 in its regular season opener to secure Mittie’s 600th win.

Mittie made coaching stops at Missouri Western, Arkansas State and TCU before being named the ninth head women’s basketball coach in K-State program history. Of his 600 career wins, 146 have come with K-State.

Mittie is in his eighth season with the Wildcats. Coach Mittie agreed to a contract extension over the 2022 offseason that keeps him in Manhattan through the 2025-26 season.

The Wildcats are now 1-0 after the season-opening win. They also beat DII opponents Fort Hays State and Newman in exhibition matches before their regular season began.

Gabby Gregory led the Wildcats with 19 points in Monday’s victory. The Glenn twins, Jaelyn and Brylee, added a combined 25 points.

K-State women’s basketball takes the court again on Friday, Nov. 11 for its first Power Five matchup, which will come at Wisconsin.