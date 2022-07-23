MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan brewery is serving a new beer in collaboration with K-State football.

The Manhattan Brewing Company announced it will now be serving “Condor the Magnificent.” The 8.3% double hazy IPA was brewed with the help of Conor Riley, K-State Football’s offensive line coach.

Coach Riley helped to build this recipe from start to finish, and Manhattan Brewing called him an “all-around amazing human.”

The IPA is hopped with Eureka, Mosaic, Trident and El Dorado and has touches of tropical fruits with a soft finish, according to the brewery.

The beer is available now on tap and to go.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.