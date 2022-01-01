K-State comeback falls short, Wildcats drop conference opener

NORMAN, Ok. (KSNT) – K-State basketball suffered a loss at Oklahoma in their first conference game of the year.

A brutal start haunted the ‘Cats, and although they came back to make things close, they never did lead in the game, falling 71-69 in Norman.

Oklahoma started the game with an 8-0 run that K-State never fully recovered from. The Sooners opened up a lead as big as 15 in the first half, and the Wildcats trailed by eleven at the break.

Things got interesting down the stretch though. Mike McGuirl’s three-pointer with 11:38 to play put Kansas State within six. Mark Smith’s three a minute later made it a three point game.

With just over a minute left, Ish Massoud joined the fun with a three-pointer of his own to tie the game. Elijah Harkless got a bucket for Oklahoma on their next possession to regain the lead, and they didn’t give it up again. Harkless scored 21 for OU.

Mark Smith played his best game of the year, carrying the team with 25 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. Nijel Pack scored 17 points and Ish Massoud added 13.

K-State was without Markquis Nowell, who has proved to be a star so far this year, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

K-State falls to 8-4 overall with the loss. They take the court next on Tuesday, Jan. 4 against Texas.