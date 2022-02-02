AMES, IA. (KSNT) – K-State women’s basketball lost another game against a top-15 opponent, and its second to No. 11 Iowa State this season.

The Cyclones beat K-State 70-55.

Brylee Glenn tied her career-high with 19 points, 17 coming in the fourth quarter. She also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Ayoka Lee added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Her career-rebounds total moves to 781, 12th on K-State’s all-time list.

Iowa State got out to an early 13-8 lead. The Wildcats (16-6, 6-4) closed that lead to just one point at the end of the first quarter. The Cyclones and Wildcats continued to trade runs, but none of K-State’s were enough to catch up to Iowa State’s lead.

Next, K-State is back home Saturday evening to host Texas Tech.