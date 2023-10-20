ERIE, Colo. (KSNT) – A future Wildcat football player joined elite company on Friday night. Well, technically he surpassed that elite company.

Blake Barnett, a quarterback and Kansas State commit, scored three touchdowns on Friday to break the Colorado state record for high school career touchdowns.

Barnett’s three scores on Friday pushed him to a historic 142 end zone trips. Interestingly enough, he broke the record with a little bit of everything. Barnett ran one in, threw for one and got a touchdown on the defensive side of the ball to make history.

The previous record was held by Christian McCaffrey, who is now a running back for the San Francisco 49ers and leads the NFL in rushing yards for the 2023 season as of Oct. 20.

Barnett responded to record being broken with a post on social media on Friday.

“ALL GLORY TO GOD!!” he said.

The Colorado native is in the class of 2024. He’s the No. 5 prospect in the state in his class, according to 247 Sports. 247 also ranks him the No. 62 quarterback in the country for the 2024 group.

Barnett committed to K-State in January of 2023.