MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- The Wildcats quest to repeat at Big 12 football champions is underway with fall camp.

As football season approaches, preseason rankings come with it. The USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday. K-State checks in at No. 17.

Other Big 12 schools on the list are Texas (12), TCU (16) and Texas Tech (24).

Utah, which will join the Big 12 in 2024, is ranked No. 14.

The Wildcats finished 10-4 last year after beating TCU in the Big 12 Championship game and losing to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

The Jayhawks were not ranked on the poll but did receive one vote.