LAS VEGAS (KSNT)- K-State defensive back Russ Yeast has been drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the 253rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Yeast spent one season in Manhattan after playing four years at Louisville. Yeast’s 48 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions earned him First Team All-Big 12 honors.

Yeast joins the Super Bowl-winning Rams defensive back group that currently includes, Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, David Long Jr., Robert Rochell, Grant Haley, Jake Gervase and 2022 Draft classmates Decobie Durant, Quentin Lake and Derion Kendrick.

Yeast is the second Wildcat to be selected in this year’s draft, after quarterback Skylar Thompson was selected by Miami with the 247th pick.