MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Kansas State football improves to 2-0 with a win against Troy on Saturday.

The ‘Cats beat the Trojans 42-13 in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The game began in ideal fashion for the ‘Cats. K-State opted to take the football and put together an eight-play, 71-yard touchdown drive to score first. The touchdown came on a nine-yard pass from Will Howard to Jadon Jackson.

K-State stopped Troy on each of its first three drives, forcing a punt, turnover on downs and an interception.

Kansas State scored again early in the second quarter on a handoff to Phillip Brooks.

Things got dicey from here for the home team. Troy got a field goal to get on the board, then picked off Will Howard in the end zone. The Trojans added another touchdown with under a minute to play in the half to pull within four.

K-State responded with a much needed breath of fresh air, putting together a five-play, 66-yard touchdown drive in just 39 seconds. Will Howard found Phillip Brooks for a 39 yard touchdown to extend K-State’s lead before halftime.

K-State led 21-10 at the break.

The second half began slow for both offenses. The first five possessions of the half resulted in punts. Then, K-State got back in the end zone. Will Howard capped off a 44-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats up 28-10.

Defense persisted from both sides for the rest of the third quarter, and K-State kept the 18-point lead into the fourth.

Troy added a field goal early in the first but K-State responded with six again. Treshaun Ward’s one-yard touchdown reception from Howard gave K-State a 35-13 lead, after the PAT, with under nine minutes to play in the game.

K-State forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing Troy drive and eliminated just about any hopes of a comeback for the visitors.

The ‘Cats scored once more for good measure, on a Will Howard QB sneak.

Howard finished the game with 21 completions on 32 attempts. He threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns, while running for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

K-State visits Mizzou next week, on Saturday, Sept. 16.