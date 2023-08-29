MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football begins its season Saturday at home against SEMO. The Wildcat defense will rely on former northeast Kansas high school stars in the opener.

All fall camp, players and coaches have praised linebacker and Hayden High School product Desmond Purnell. Defensive tackle and Manhattan High graduate Damian Ilalio may also see the field on Saturday.

Starting defensive tackle Uso Seumalo is dealing with injury, which means Ilalio has been taking reps in his place. Seumalo is practicing this week, but he may not be 100% for game action, which means we could see Ilalio on the field.

“Damian is ready and prepared to go. He’s watched Eli [Huggins] for a couple years,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “When his number was called, I don’t care if it was a couple plays, he was always ready to go. So Damian has had a good fall camp.”

The offensive line thinks Ilalio will be just fine in replacement.

“He pushes me every day, he brings it every day,” center Hayden Gillum said. “Manhattan kid, who you know does things right, does things the right way, you’re going to get the same thing from Damian every single day.”

For Purnell, it was more praise on Tuesday, as he’s gotten all fall camp.

“Des Purnell has had as good a fall as any kid we’ve had in the program, as far as owning his position. It’s undisputed, he’s the Sam backer,” Klieman said.

Team captain and fellow linebacker Austin Moore is impressed with the Hayden graduate as well.

“He just really knows what he’s doing,” Moore said. “He helps out the other guys on the field. Help out with their jobs. He’s really hard to block. He gets off blocks, he sets the edge and gets out there in space.”

K-State opens the 2023 season Saturday at home against SEMO at 6 p.m.