K-State defensive end named National Defensive Player of the Week

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Sophomore defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week Sunday.

He is the first Wildcat to receive the award since 2012, when Allen Chapman recorded a three-interception day against Oklahoma State.

Anudike-Uzomah recorded four sacks on Saturday which tied the school record. The Lees Summit, Missouri native ranks second in the nation with 10 sacks this season, alongside four fourced fumbles. He is 1.5 sacks shy of trying the the school record for single-season sacks.

K-State travels to Lawrence next Saturday for the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.