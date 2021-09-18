K-State dominates 4th quarter to beat Nevada

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State beat Nevada 38-17 on Saturday, backed by a stellar fourth quarter.

The Wildcats started off on top with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Will Howard to Daniel Imatorbhebhe on just the second play of the game from the line of scrimmage.

Nevada struck back to tie it 7-7 after a beautiful 55-yard pass from Carson Strong to Romeo Doubs.

Strong has been drawing NFL first round draft pick rumors and is considered one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

K-State regained the lead on a Joe Ervin touchdown run near the start of the second quarter, then added a field goal before the half to extend its lead to 10 at the break.

The third quarter was all Wolf Pack.

Nevada nailed a 46-yard field goal, then followed it up with a touchdown with 4:06 remaining in the third to tie the game at 17. The game stayed tied at 17 going into the fourth quarter.

Then, the Wildcats took control.

Three touchdowns in the final quarter lead K-State to the pull-away win.

K-State kept the ball on the ground for all three fourth-quarter touchdowns. Deuce Vaughn ran one in, while the other two were from Will Howard.

The run game carried the K-State defense.

Deuce Vaughn finished with 127 yards rushing, and Joe Ervin added 82.