MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football dominated in game No.1 of the 2022-23 season, taking down South Dakota 34-0.

The Wildcats scored right of the gate with a 75-yard rushing touchdown from Malik Knowles. Only taking ten seconds off the clock, it was the fastest score in K-State history.

Soon after, K-State’s Seth Porter blocked a South Dakota punt, which was scooped and scored by Desmond Purnell to put the Wildcats up 14-0.

With time ticking down in the first quarter, Deuce Vaughn ran in for a touchdown from 39 yards out. After a missed field goal, K-State led 20-0.

Adrian Martinez ran in a six-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving the Wildcats a 27-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, running back DJ Giddens ran in a 12-yard touchdown for his first career score and to put K-State up 34-0, the final score.

New quarterback Adrian Martinez didn’t have to do much in his K-State debut. He went 11-15 through the air for 53 yards, adding 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Deuce Vaughn impressed in his first game of his junior season, racking up 126 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.

Aside from holding the Coyotes scoreless, K-State’s defense spread the love with stats. Four defenders finished with a sack – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Eli Huggins, Brendan Mott and Jaylen Pickle – and Cincere Mason picked up an interception in the first half.

The Wildcats play host to Missouri on Saturday, September 10 in a matchup of old Big 12 foes.