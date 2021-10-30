K-State dominates TCU, Anudike-Uzomah puts on a show on homecoming

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- K-State football got its second win in a row on Saturday, taking down TCU for a homecoming win in Manhattan.

It was perhaps the best game the ‘Cats have played this year, and certainly the best Big 12 game they’ve played in over a year. After starting conference play 0-3 this season, the team has now won their last two to gain some momentum back.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah was a monster in the win. He finished with four sacks to tie the school record. He was originally credited with six sacks, which would have tied the NCAA record, but two sacks were taken away due to a technicality in the rules with forced fumbles.

Both forced fumbles were recovered in front of the line of scrimmage, which makes the play a net gain and therefore negates a sack.

“Since both plays carried a forced fumble that was recovered beyond the original line of scrimmage, both must go down as rushes – and not sacks – per NCAA rules,” K-State Sports was notified by the NCAA.

This change doesn’t take away from the fact that it was a spectacular day for Kansas State football. They beat TCU 31-12.

Deuce Vaughn ran for two touchdowns. Skylar Thompson ran for one and threw for one. Thompson threw for 242 yards in the win. Vaughn rushed for 109.

K-State improves to 5-3 with the win and will now prepare for the Sunflower Showdown against KU in Lawrence on Saturday, Nov. 6.