MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats pulled within five points of top-ranked Baylor on Monday, but fell 73-67 in Manhattan.

Senior Xavier Sneed led K-State’s effort with 23 points. Baylor remains undefeated in Big 12 play and improved to 20-1 overall with Monday’s win.

The Wilcats head to Ames, Iowa on Saturday to play Iowa State at 7 p.m.