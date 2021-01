MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State returned to Big 12 play with a 67-60 loss to TCU at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday.

DaJuan Gordon led K-State with 18 points while Davion Bradford added 14 points and 9 rebounds. Mike McGuirl chipped in 13 while Nijel Pack had 12.

The loss drops Kansas State to 5-6 and 1-2 in the Big 12.

K-State travels to Texas Tech on Tuesday.