K-State downs Tech, Thompson injured

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 03: Quarterback Skylar Thompson #10 of the Kansas State Wildcats warms up, prior to a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 3, 2020 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats knocked off Texas Tech for the fifth straight time Saturday 31-21.

With the victory the Wildcats improve to 2-1 and 2-0 in Big 12 play.

Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson took a big hit from Riko Jeffers in the second quarter and had to leave the game. Jeffers was called for targeting. Will Howard came into the game to replace Thompson.

Freshman running back Deuce Vaughn continued to dazzle for K-State rushing for 113 yards and 1 touchdown.

Texas Tech grabbed a 21-17 lead in the fourth quarter but the Wildcats responded when Harry Trotter ran to give K-State a 24-21 lead. Deuce Vaughn added another score on a 70-yard touchdown reception from Will Howard.

K-State travels to TCU next week.