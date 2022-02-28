LUBBOCK, TX. (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball played tight with No. 12 Texas Tech in Lubbock on Monday night but fell short of a victory.

The loss is the fourth in a row for the Wildcats, who won four out of five before their current losing streak began.

K-State came out hot and grabbed a nine-point lead just before the halfway point of the first half. Texas Tech closed out the half on a 25-8 run to take an eight point lead into halftime.

K-State fought back after the break, quickly erasing the Red Raiders’ lead in the first three minutes of the second half. The ‘Cats stayed in the game the whole way and even took the lead on a pair of free-throws with 1:25 to play.

However, Texas Tech ended the game on a 6-0 run to win 73-68. Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats’ in scoring with 18 points.

Kansas State will close out their regular season at home against Oklahoma on Saturday, March. 5.