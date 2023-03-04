MORGANTOWN, WV. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball played another close game, but didn’t get the job done this time.

The Wildcats lost the regular season finale at West Virginia, 89-81.

West Virginia used a big second half to end the Wildcats’ four-game winning streak. K-State connected on just 38.9% of its shots from the field in the second half, after hitting 51.6% of them in the first half. In contrast, West Virginia hit 57.7% in the second half after shooting 45.5% in the opening half.

Three Wildcats scored in double figures. Seniors Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell each finished with 24 points. Nowell added game-highs with eight assists and six steals. Cam Carter also posted double figures with 13 points, plus five assists.

K-State played without Desi Sills, who did not travel with the team due to a family funeral.

K-State did secure the 3-seed in the Big 12 Tournament with Texas’ win against KU.