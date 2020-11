AMES, IA – NOVEMBER 21: Quarterback Will Howard #15 of the Kansas State Wildcats is tackled by linebacker Jake Hummel #35 of the Iowa State Cyclones as defensive back Lawrence White IV #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones defends in the first half of the play at Jack Trice Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

AMES, Ia (KSNT) – Kansas State needed a win to keep its Big 12 title hopes alive but they were dashed 45-0 by Iowa State. The loss drops K-State to 4-4 on the season and 4-3 in Big 12 play.

Freshman quarterback Will Howard struggled completing just 3 of 9 passes with an interception. Backup quarterback Nick Ast played in the second half. Ast completed 6 of 10 passes for 42 yards. K-State just 149 total yards of offense in the game.

Next week the Wildcats head to Waco to face off with Baylor.