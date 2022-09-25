MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The newest AP Poll was released on Sunday and the Wildcats made the list.

K-State checks in at No. 25. The ‘Cats stunned sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman. K-State football is now 3-1 on the season.

In-state foe Kansas sits right underneath K-State at unofficial No. 26 – right outside the Top 25 – after beating beating Duke at home Saturday.

K-States’ first ranking of the season ended in 166 votes, compared to 0 last week. The Wildcats will host Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Manhattan.