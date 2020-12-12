K-State edges Milwaukee 76-75

Davion Bradford works in the post. Bradford lead all scorers in the game with 18 points. Photo: Scott Weaver

(KSNT) – K-State’s men’s basketball team held on late to beat Milwaukee by one point on Friday, improving to 2-4. It was the first game of the year for Milwaukee.

The Wildcats got help from a number of young players in the win. Four freshmen scored in double digits for K-State. Davion Bradford had 18, Selton Miguel put up 17, Rudi Williams was good for 16 and Nijel Pack had 12.

Davion Bradford also grabbed 7 rebounds, the most of any Wildcat in the game.

Senior Mike McGuirl was the lone other player in double digits for the Wildcats, scoring 11. McGuirl also lead the team in assists with 8.

K-State lead by seven at halftime, but the Panthers hung around in the second half.

Milwaukee was boosted by leading scorer DeAndre Gholston, who had 15 points. Freshman Grant Coleman had 14 points off the bench.

The next outing for Bruce Weber and his team will be December 15th, when the Wildcats kick off conference play on the road at Iowa State. Iowa State is off to a 1-2 start on their season.