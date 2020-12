MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Division 2 Fort Hays State came to Manhattan and left with an 81-68 victory on Tuesday night. The Tigers entered the game winless.

The game was added to the schedule after K-State’s game with Butler was canceled.

Mike McGuirl led the Cats with 22 points.

With the loss, K-State drops to 1-4 on the season.

The Wildcats host Milwaukee on Friday.