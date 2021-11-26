K-State ends regular season with frustrating loss to Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Deuce Vaughn #22 of the Kansas State Wildcats escapes a tackle by Jacoby Jones #3 of the Texas Longhorns in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX. (KSNT)- Texas football lost six games in a row but ended their season with a win on Friday against Kansas State.

Texas came in with only four wins on the season, unable to become bowl eligible even with a win. The Longhorns lacked no motivation though. They came away with a close win at home, beating K-State 22-17. The Wildcats did not have starting quarterback Skylar Thompson in the game.

Texas drove down the field and scored on their first drive of the game. Kansas State got on the board with just under five minutes to play in the first quarter on a nine-yard Deuce Vaughn touchdown run.

It didn't take long for the Deuce to break loose ⚡️⚡️@C_Vaughn22 ties things up for @KStateFB pic.twitter.com/Rle5wqRemg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2021

Texas scored again in the second on a beautiful pass and catch from Casey Thompson to Cade Brewer.

K-State struck back with a 71-yard touchdown run from quarterback Will Howard to take a 14-13. The two teams traded field goals and K-State lead 17-16 at halftime.

WILL HOWARD CAN FLY ✈️✈️@whoward_ takes it 71-yards to the 🏠 for @KStateFB pic.twitter.com/wauc6dtaPL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2021

Texas took the lead late in the third quarter on a 39-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker and K-State never responded. The ‘Cats were shutout in the second half and went on to lose their second game in a row.

K-State was 1-9 on third down and 0-2 on fourth down in the game. They finished with only 65 passing yards. Deuce Vaughn finished with 143 rushing yards, making it his fifth straight game with over 100 yards in the run game.

K-State will now wait to find out their bowl game placement. Bowl matchup’s will be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 5.