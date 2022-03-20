MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- Kansas State basketball is expected to hire Jerome Tang as its next head men’s basketball coach, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothsein.

Tang comes to the K-State from Baylor, where he worked on head coach Scott Drew’s staff for 19 years and was promoted to associate head coach in 2017.

Before Baylor, Tang was the head coach at Heritage Christian Academy for ten seasons.

Tang, 55-years-old, was 4-0 at Baylor as an interim head coach, winning two games in 2012-13 and two games in 2020-21. He served as Drew’s right-hand man for the Bears 2021 National Title run.

He helped lead the Bears to 14-straight seasons with 18+ wins. Baylor combined to go 54-6 over the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Tang led Heritage Christian to four state championships in Ohio. He graduated from Charter Oak State College in 2007.