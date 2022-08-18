MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Pete Hughes will continue to lead Wildcat baseball through the 2026-27 season.

K-State director of athletics Gene Taylor made the announcement Thursday. The extension was unanimously approved by the K-State Athletics, Inc., Board of Directors.

“Coach Hughes is a proven leader of men who has established a great culture inside our baseball program,” Taylor said in a statement from K-State Athletics. “We continue to make progress under his leadership, not only at recruiting and developing baseball players, but also great students and community leaders.”

K-State is 98-92 in four seasons with Hughes, including three-straight seasons at .500 or better. The Wildcats have 63 wins during the past two seasons and reached the semifinal round of the Big 12 Championship in back-to-back seasons.