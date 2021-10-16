K-State fails to get first Big 12 win against Iowa State

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Saturday night ended with hopes for a comeback, but Kansas State University football fell short.

Iowa State University beat the Wildcats 33-20.

The Cyclones got out to an early lead. Breece Hall ran in a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. He finished the game with 197 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead Iowa State to the win.

Iowa State’s defense was able to hold off K-State’s high-scoring offense. Defensive back Greg Eisworth II picked off Skylar Thompson early in the first quarter.

The Wildcats weren’t mute in the first half, though. Skylar Thompson found Phillip Brooks for the ‘Cats only first half touchdown.

K-State tried for a fourth-quarter comeback. Thompson completed another touchdown pass to Malik Knowles to put the Wildcats within two scores of the Cyclones.

However, there wasn’t enough game time left for a comeback. Thompson threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown. Deuce Vaughn rushed for 87 yards.

The Wildcats next play Texas Tech in Lubbock.