K-State falls to Baylor on last second field goal

WACO, Tex. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats dropped their fourth straight game on Saturday night 32-31. Baylor’s John Mayers kicked the game winning field goal from 30 yards out as time expired.

Deuce Vaughn rushed for 102 yards on 19 carries with 1 score in the loss. Vaughn also caught a touchdown pass from Will Howard. Howard completed 9 of 18 passes for 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.

With the loss, K-State drops to 4-5 on the season and 4-4 in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats return home next week to close out the season against Texas.