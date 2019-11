No. 23 Iowa State travels to Manhattan, Kan., to square off with Kansas State on Saturday in the annual "Farmageddon" game, which this year includes two bowl-eligible teams.

Iowa State won last year's meeting in Ames, Iowa, to snap a 10-game losing streak to the Wildcats. K-State has won 21 of the last 25 games in the series to pull within 48-50-4 all-time.