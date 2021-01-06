K-State falls to No. 18 Texas Tech despite four Wildcats in double-digits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KSNT) — K-State traveled down to Lubbock Tuesday evening and came away with a 82-71 loss to No. 18 Texas Tech.

The ‘Cats hung around with the Red Raiders early, but after a three ball from Texas Tech sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. with just 18 minutes to go in the second half, there was no looking back. Tech began to slowly run up their lead as K-State managed to get a few baskets here and there.

In terms of offensive production, K-State saw four players reach double-figures with freshman guards Selton Miguel and Nigel Pack scoring 17 points a piece. Senior guard Mike McGuirl and freshman forward Davion Bradford each contributed 10 points.

Selton Miguel ties a season/career high with 17 pts on the night (10 in the 2nd half)#KStateMBB 68

With the loss, the Wildcats move to (5-7, 1-3 in the conference).

K-State will return to action at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 against Oklahoma State.