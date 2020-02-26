K-State falls to No. 2 Baylor 85-66

WACO, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 25: Davion Mitchell #45 of the Baylor Bears drives to the basket against Makol Mawien #14 of the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half of a NCAA basketball game at Ferrell Center on February 25, 2020 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

WACO, Texas (KSNT) – The K-State men’s basketball team extended its losing streak to eight games after falling to Baylor 85-66 on Tuesday.

Cartier Diarra led the team offensively with 19 points. Two other Wildcats scored in double figures, DaJuan Gordon with 12 and Mike McGuirl with 10.

The Wildcats went into halftime down 50-24, after trailing for almost the entire half.

Baylor led almost the entire game, ultimately winning 85-66. K-State falls to a 2-13 Big 12 record.

Next up for the Cats is a Sunflower Showdown rematch against Kansas at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan.