MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Following the team’s loss to Texas, K-State football dropped ten spots to No. 23 in the latest AP Poll.

The Wildcats fell behind early to the Longhorns, and a late resurgence wasn’t enough to overcome a 21-point halftime deficit. Texas gets into the poll after being unranked the past week. The Longhorns check in at No. 18.

K-State is on the road Saturday at Baylor with an opportunity to get back in the win column.