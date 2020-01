MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State men’s basketball team fell to No. 23 Texas Tech 77-63 Tuesday night.

Although it was close at times, the Raiders led the entire game.

Cartier Diarra led the way in scoring with 19 points.

Cartier Diarra mixed this dude, brought it back, then took it to him again with a runner plus the foul.

Xavier Sneed followed in scoring with 14 points. Sneed briefly sat out after hurting his knee but was back in to finish up the game.

In the midst of this K-State run, Xavier Sneed is headed to the bench with an injury. Told trainers it was his knee, but it looks like he may be coming back in.

K-State will host No. 12 West Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum.