NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT) – The K-State Wildcats fell to the Oklahoma Sooners Tuesday, 76-50.

The Wildcats went into halftime down 32-24. The Sooners went on a 15-2 scoring run to end the half.

DaJuan Gordon led the Cats in scoring with 13 points.

K-State will travel to No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.