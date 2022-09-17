MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football lost to Tulane in Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday.

The Wildcats struggled to generate much offense all game and wound up on the wrong end of a 17-10 finish. The game was tied 10-10 at halftime and the ‘Cats failed to score the entire second half.

Tulane scored to take the lead with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter. K-State’s lone touchdown came on a pass from Adrian Martinez to Kade Warner in the second quarter.

Tulane converted a huge fourth down in the final two minutes of the game to secure the win. K-State falls to 2-1 with the loss and will play at Oklahoma next weekend.